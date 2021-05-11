Third-quarter submission now looks likely for Novavax

Slow progress in preparing regulatory submissions will see US vaccines developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) send its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, for approval in the third quarter at the earliest.
In an earnings call discussing first quarter results, chief executive Stanley Erck said the firm was “delayed from where we thought we would be at this point.”
He added: “Now, we’re giving guidance that nearly all of the major challenges have been overcome and we can clearly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze