argenx rockets on top-line efgartigimod data and BLA filing plan

Belgo-Dutch clinical-stage biotech argenx (Euronext Brussels: ARGX) saw its shares close up nearly 30% at $190.00 on Tuesday, after it released top-line trial results for its myasthenia gravis drug candidate.

Argenx released data from the pivotal ADAPT trial of efgartigimod, which met its primary endpoint defined as percentage of responders on the myasthenia gravis activities of daily living (MG-ADL) score among acetylcholine receptor-antibody positive (AChR-Ab+) generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients. Responders are defined as having at least a two-point improvement on the MG-ADL score for at least four consecutive weeks.

However, if approved, efgartigimod will be in direct competition with lexion Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALXN) Soliris (eculizumab), which notched up first-quarter 2020 sales of $1.02 billion.