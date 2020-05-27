argenx rockets on top-line efgartigimod data and BLA filing plan

Belgo-Dutch clinical-stage biotech argenx (Euronext Brussels: ARGX) saw its shares close up nearly 30% at $190.00 on Tuesday, after it released top-line trial results for its myasthenia gravis drug candidate.
Argenx released data from the pivotal ADAPT trial of efgartigimod, which met its primary endpoint defined as percentage of responders on the myasthenia gravis activities of daily living (MG-ADL) score among acetylcholine receptor-antibody positive (AChR-Ab+) generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients. Responders are defined as having at least a two-point improvement on the MG-ADL score for at least four consecutive weeks.
However, if approved, efgartigimod will be in direct competition with lexion Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: ALXN) Soliris (eculizumab), which notched up first-quarter 2020 sales of $1.02 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze