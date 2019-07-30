Aridis Pharma enters option agreement with Serum Institute of India

US biopharma firm Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARDA) announced today that it has entered into an option agreement with the Serum International BV (SIBV), an affiliate of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by dose units.
The agreement grants SIBV the option to license multiple programs from Aridis and access the company's MabIgX platform technology for asset identification and selection.
As part of the option agreement, SIBV made an equity investment of $10 million whereby Aridis will issue 801,820 shares of its restricted common stock to SIBV at a price of approximately $12.47 per share which represents approximately 31% premium to yesterday's closing share price. In addition, Aridis received an upfront cash payment of $5 million upon execution of this option agreement and will receive an additional $10 million upon execution of the license agreement by August 31, 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze