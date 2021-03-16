Sunday 24 November 2024

ARM highlights record rector growth and resilience in 2020

Biotechnology
16 March 2021
stem_cell

The regenerative medicine and advanced therapies sector raised a record $19.9 billion in funding in 2020, fueling the broader biotech sector and driving a rapidly advancing pipeline of potentially transformative therapies, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) 2020 Annual Report released today.

Two new therapies received approval in 2020: Orchard Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ORTX), gene therapy Libmeldy (autologous CD34+ cells encoding the ARSA gene), by the European Medicines Agency, and Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) subsidiary Kite’s Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel) antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, by the Food and Drug Administration.

By the end of 2020, there were 152 ongoing Phase III trials worldwide in cell, gene, and tissue-based therapies. Regulatory decisions are expected on a record eight new Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) – and on a total of 10 products across at least four geographies - in 2021, including Breyanzi, a Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory large (lisocabtagene maraleucel) B-cell lymphoma that already received FDA approval in February.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EU fast track status for Orchard's experimental gene therapy
4 October 2018
Biotechnology
ASH 2020: New data for Tecartus show durable response in MCL
7 December 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves Breyanzi, new treatment for B-cell lymphoma
8 February 2021
Biotechnology
Long-term clinical outcomes with Libmeldy in children with early-onset MLD
22 January 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze