Artios Pharma licenses DNA damage response inhibitor

UK-headquartered Artios Pharma has in-licensed a small-molecule ATR inhibitor program, developed jointly by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and US venture capital firm ShangPharma.

Under the agreement, Artios has exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize products globally. The lead candidate is expected to be ready for Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the second half of 2020.

“This program has the potential to be a highly effective DNA damage response (DDR) targeted treatment in cancer. We look forward to advancing the work done by MD Anderson and ShangPharma for the benefit of cancer patients,” said Dr Niall Martin, chief executive at Artios Pharma, noting that “the addition of the ATR program further supports our position as a leader in the DDR space and strengthens our growing portfolio of assets, which includes a leading Polθ program, currently in candidate IND evaluation, and a large discovery stage platform of novel DNA repair nuclease inhibitors.”