Artios Pharma names former Pfizer exec as CBO; expands US presence

UK-headquartered DNA Damage Response (DDR) company Artios Pharma today announces the appointment of Tania Dimitrova as chief business officer and its expanded presence in the USA.

Ms Dimitrova is based at Artios’ new offices in New York City and is responsible for leading the company’s global partnering and business development strategy and execution, as the company advances its discovery programs, including its Polymerase theta (Polθ) program towards the market.

Artios’ DNA damage response experts discovered AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib).