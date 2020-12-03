Olaparib discoverer joins forces with Germany's Merck

A new R&D collaboration between UK-headquartered Artios Pharma and Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) will seek to discover and develop multiple precision oncology drugs.

Artios specializes in DNA damage repair, and is developing a broad pipeline of precision medicines for cancer. The firm is most well known for discovering AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib).

The new project will see Artios and Merck leverage the former's proprietary nuclease targeting discovery platform to identify targets for precision oncology drug candidates.