Olaparib discoverer joins forces with Germany's Merck

A new R&D collaboration between UK-headquartered Artios Pharma and Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) will seek to discover and develop multiple precision oncology drugs.
Artios specializes in DNA damage repair, and is developing a broad pipeline of precision medicines for cancer. The firm is most well known for discovering AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib).
The new project will see Artios and Merck leverage the former's proprietary nuclease targeting discovery platform to identify targets for precision oncology drug candidates.
