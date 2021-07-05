BioMed X expands its collaboration with Merck KGaA

Independent research institute BioMed X today announced today the start of its eighth joint research program with fellow Germany-based Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), in a program that will explore the role of extrachromosomal DNA in cancer and it will complement the research of two ongoing oncology programs at BioMed X in the fields of DNA damage response and RNA splicing.
Extrachromosomal circular DNA (ecDNA) was recently found to be particularly abundant in multiple human cancer cells, although its frequency varies among different cancer types. Elevated levels of ecDNA have been considered to be correlated with poor clinical outcome in human cancers.
