Sunday 24 November 2024

Merck advances ATR inhibitor berzosertib in small cell lung cancer

Pharmaceutical
13 April 2021
merck_kgaa_new_large

Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) has announced key clinical advancements for berzosertib (M6620), an investigational, potent and selective ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) inhibitor.

Berzosertib is the leading asset in the company’s DNA damage response (DDR) inhibitor program and one of the most advanced ATR inhibitors in oncology clinical development industry-wide.

Results from a Phase II proof-of-concept study conducted by the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) and published in  Cancer Cell showed that berzosertib in combination with the chemotherapy topotecan resulted in an objective response rate (ORR) of 36% among patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC), including durable responses among a majority of responding patients with platinum-resistant disease. The NCI is also conducting a separate Phase II trial of berzosertib in combination with topotecan versus topotecan monotherapy in SCLC that has relapsed (NCT03896503) which is currently the only randomized controlled trial of the combination in this population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Phase III data: Merck KGaA's Erbitux plus FOLFOX improves outcomes in RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer
1 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
Adding Merck KGaA's Erbitux to chemo helps to fight bowel cancer
25 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
Olaparib discoverer joins forces with Germany's Merck
3 December 2020
Biotechnology
Innovent and Lilly's Tyvyt meets endpoint in Phase III lung cancer trial
13 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze