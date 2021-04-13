Innovent and Lilly's Tyvyt meets endpoint in Phase III lung cancer trial

Chinese biopharma Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) and US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have presented results of the Phase III ORIENT-3 study at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021.

ORIENT-3 is evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) versus docetaxel as a second-line treatment for advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC).

"The anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody sintilimab significantly improved OS"A total of 290 patients whose cancer had progressed following first-line treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy were enrolled.