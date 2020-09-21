Sunday 24 November 2024

Innovent and Lilly present findings on lung cancer combination

21 September 2020
Chinese biopharma Innovent Biologics (HKG: 1801) and US drugmaker Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have jointly announced that biomarker results from the ORIENT-11 study were released in a mini oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

ORIENT-11 is a randomized, double-blind, Phase III trial evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) or placebo in combination with Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced or recurrent nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC) without sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements.

Biomarker data analysis revealed that the MHC-II antigen presentation pathway played a key role in the immunotherapy-chemotherapy combination. Higher gene expression of this pathway was significantly associated with longer progression-free survival and could potentially serve as a predictive biomarker to select patients who can benefit from this regimen.

