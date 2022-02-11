Wednesday 19 November 2025

Negative FDA AdCom vote for Lilly and Innovent's sintilimab

Biotechnology
11 February 2022
fda_big

On Thursday, the Oncology Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC), an advisory panel of the US Food and Drug Administration, voted 14 to 1 that Eli Lilly (NYSE; LLY) and Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) should conduct more trials of their anti-PD-1 antibody sintilimab in order to win approval for the drug in the USA.

The vote come a day after FDA staff released pre-meeting papers that concluded the Chinese study used to support the drug's administration in first-line non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) had several shortcomings and its results were not applicable to US patients.

Innovent and Eli Lilly should be required to conduct a trial of their lung cancer drug that is applicable to the US population, the AdCom recommended. "Single country submission is a step backward in achieving the racial diversity that we need in the United States," Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, told the AdCom.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innovent and Lilly present findings on lung cancer combination
21 September 2020
Biotechnology
Innovent and Sirnaomics to combine sintilimab and RNAi in cancer
8 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
New road to China for German ADC firm with global ambition
1 March 2022
Biotechnology
Innovent IBI310 and sintilimab combo will improve access to cervical cancer treatment in China
27 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze