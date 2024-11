A UK-based biotech established in May 2016 to develop a next generation DNA Damage Response (DDR) target pipeline with the potential to transform cancer therapy.

Artios has in-licensed its lead DDR program, PolƟ, from Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and continues to work with CRUK and other experts in the field to build its pipeline of novel DDR programs.

The company's chief executive, Niall Martin, played a major role in the AstraZeneca blockbuster PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib), which has validated DDR targeted products.