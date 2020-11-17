As winning data grow, Europe doubles down on mRNA approach

The European Commission has announced a deal with CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC), securing up to 225 million doses of the firm’s coronavirus vaccine, with an option for 180 million more doses.
On the Nasdaq, shares in the German vaccine specialist ended the day up 14% to $85.68 on Monday, before falling back in after-hours trading.
Interest in mRNA vaccines is at an all-time high, after positive Phase III data were announced for novel coronavirus vaccines under development by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze