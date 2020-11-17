As winning data grow, Europe doubles down on mRNA approach

The European Commission has announced a deal with CureVac (Nasdaq: CVAC), securing up to 225 million doses of the firm’s coronavirus vaccine, with an option for 180 million more doses.

On the Nasdaq, shares in the German vaccine specialist ended the day up 14% to $85.68 on Monday, before falling back in after-hours trading.

Interest in mRNA vaccines is at an all-time high, after positive Phase III data were announced for novel coronavirus vaccines under development by BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).