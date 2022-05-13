ASCO/EHA: Novartis' Kisqali, Piqray, Scemblix, CAR-T therapies and Tafinlar and Mekinist to feature

Novartis (NOVN: VX) has shared the highlights of the data it will present at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress.

With nearly 130 abstracts from Novartis-sponsored and investigator-initiated trials accepted, the data showcase research across more than 20 compounds in key disease areas, including breast, lung and prostate cancers, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma and other blood disorders.

At ASCO, the Swiss pharma giant will offer an update from its portfolio in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. There will be data on CDK recycling with Kisqali (ribociclib) plus endocrine therapy, further MONALEESA-2 quality of life and overall survival analyses, and a new biomarker analysis of Piqray (alpelisib) plus fulvestrant.