Astellas inks deal with KaliVir for VET2-L2

USA-based KaliVir Immunotherapeutics today announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Japan’s Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) for the research, development and commercialization of VET2-L2, an intravenously administered oncolytic virus for immuno-oncology, as well as a research collaboration to generate a second product, a follow-on virus.
KaliVir holds its unique technology platform based on genetically modified vaccinia virus, and is developing VET2-L2, an oncolytic vaccinia virus as their lead program. VET2-L2, which is delivered by intravenous administration, reaches and destroys cancer cells and activates anti-cancer immunity through expression of therapeutic transgenes. KaliVir’s vaccinia virus-based oncolytic viral immunotherapies can be delivered intravenously to cancer patients, eliminating the need for complicated procedures of the direct intra-tumoral administration and enables access for a broader patient population. VET2-L2 is in pre-clinical stage.
