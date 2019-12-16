At long last, UK's CMA clears Roche's buy of Spark Therapeutics

Roche’s (ROG: SIX) long-delayed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, announced in February, moved a step forward to completion, with the news that it has been cleared by the UK’s regulator, though in the USA approval is still awaited, with the news moving the Swiss pharma giant’s shares up 1.1% to 303.090 Swiss francs by early afternoon trading.
Both companies develop treatments that aim to prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia A, a genetic blood disorder. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been examining whether the deal could negatively affect the future treatment choices available to the NHS, doctors and patients.
The CMA’s initial Phase 1 investigation found that the supply of hemophilia A treatments is a developing sector in which a number of suppliers are in the process of bringing new products to market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze