Saturday 23 November 2024

At long last, UK's CMA clears Roche's buy of Spark Therapeutics

Biotechnology
16 December 2019
cma-large

Roche’s (ROG: SIX) long-delayed $4.3 billion acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, announced in February, moved a step forward to completion, with the news that it has been cleared by the UK’s regulator, though in the USA approval is still awaited, with the news moving the Swiss pharma giant’s shares up 1.1% to 303.090 Swiss francs by early afternoon trading.

Both companies develop treatments that aim to prevent bleeding in patients with hemophilia A, a genetic blood disorder. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been examining whether the deal could negatively affect the future treatment choices available to the NHS, doctors and patients.

The CMA’s initial Phase 1 investigation found that the supply of hemophilia A treatments is a developing sector in which a number of suppliers are in the process of bringing new products to market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Nortriptyline supply games lead to £3.4 million in fines for firms
4 March 2020
Biotechnology
Spark Thera collaborates with Senti Bio
14 April 2021
Biotechnology
FTC asks more questions on Roche's planned buy of Spark
10 June 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Roche again extends tender offer for Spark Therapeutics
22 November 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze