Axovant raids Novartis, Spark and Sarepta for gene therapy experts

26 November 2018
Greg MacMichael, the former global head of cell and gene therapy technical development and manufacturing at Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), is one of five new recruits to join Axovant Sciences (Nasdaq: AXON).

The Switzerland-based company has added the senior team members to strengthen its expertise in the development and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological and neuromuscular diseases.

Their skills will boost Axovant’s capabilities in gene therapy manufacturing, vector optimization, operations, clinical development, regulatory affairs and commercialization.

