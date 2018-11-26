Axovant raids Novartis, Spark and Sarepta for gene therapy experts

Greg MacMichael, the former global head of cell and gene therapy technical development and manufacturing at Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX), is one of five new recruits to join Axovant Sciences (Nasdaq: AXON).
The Switzerland-based company has added the senior team members to strengthen its expertise in the development and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological and neuromuscular diseases.
Their skills will boost Axovant’s capabilities in gene therapy manufacturing, vector optimization, operations, clinical development, regulatory affairs and commercialization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze