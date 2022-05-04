Sunday 24 November 2024

Backing for German company with 'compelling position in the ADC field'

Biotechnology
4 May 2022
tubulis_large

Tubulis, a Munich, Germany-based biotech company in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) space, has announced the successful closing of a 60 million euros ($63 million) series B financing round.

The lead investor in the round is Andera Partners, a major European private equity player which, via its life science practice, invests in innovative companies from the biotech and medtech space.

"This funding emphasizes that Tubulis is uniquely positioned to consolidate the findings of the last 20 years in the ADC field"There was also participation from new backers Evotec and Fund+ and all existing investors participated in the round, including Bayern Kapital, BioMedPartners, coparion, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Occident and Seventure Partners.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New road to China for German ADC firm with global ambition
1 March 2022
Biotechnology
Permanent J-code for ADC Therapeutics' Zynlonta
4 April 2022
Biotechnology
Sanofi and Seagen team up on ADCs
16 March 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze