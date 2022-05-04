Backing for German company with 'compelling position in the ADC field'

Tubulis, a Munich, Germany-based biotech company in the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) space, has announced the successful closing of a 60 million euros ($63 million) series B financing round.

The lead investor in the round is Andera Partners, a major European private equity player which, via its life science practice, invests in innovative companies from the biotech and medtech space.

"This funding emphasizes that Tubulis is uniquely positioned to consolidate the findings of the last 20 years in the ADC field"There was also participation from new backers Evotec and Fund+ and all existing investors participated in the round, including Bayern Kapital, BioMedPartners, coparion, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Occident and Seventure Partners.