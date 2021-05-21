Sunday 24 November 2024

Batch of new drug EMA/CHMP recommendations for May 2021

Biotechnology
21 May 2021
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

Following its May 2021 meetings, the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended eight even medicines, including one gene therapy and one generic, for approval. Final decisions on approval will be announced by the European Commission, which usually occurs within two or three months.

The Committee recommended granting a marketing authorization for Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel), from US biotech bluebird bio (Nasdaq: BLUE), for the treatment of early cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) for patients without a matched sibling hematopoietic stem cell donor. As Skysona is a gene therapy, the CHMP’s positive opinion is based on an assessment by the EMA’s Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT).

The Committee adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorization under exceptional circumstances for Bylvay (odevixibat), from US firm Albireo Pharma (Nasdaq: ALBO), for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in patients aged six months or older, and could be the first non-surgical treatment for this rare disease if it gains final approval.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for Imcivree, a first for chronic weight management
27 November 2020
Biotechnology
Albireo granted rare pediatric disease designation for A4250
13 June 2018
Pharmaceutical
A new heart med in the mix with approval for Verquvo
21 January 2021
Biotechnology
bluebird bio updates on genetic disease portfolio
20 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze