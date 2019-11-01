Saturday 23 November 2024

BeiGene deal with Amgen includes $2.7 billion investment for 20.5% stake

Biotechnology
1 November 2019
beigenebig

Having closed Wednesday regular trading down marginally on Thursday, China’s BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) shot up 22.9% to $170.00 in after-trading as it announced a strategic collaboration with US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) under which the companies will collaborate on (i) the commercialization of Amgen’s oncology products Xgeva (denosumab), Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and Blincyto (blinatumomab) in China, and (ii) global development and commercialization in China of 20 Amgen clinical- and late-preclinical-stage pipeline products.

Additionally, Amgen will acquire a 20.5% post-closing equity stake in BeiGene at a 36% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the company’s American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq as of October 30, 2019, for a total of around $2.7 billion, valuing the Chinese biotech at around $13.5 billion.

The transactions have been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and are expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to approval by a majority vote of the company’s shareholders and other standard conditions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BeiGene partner terminates lifirafenib licensing deal
28 December 2018
Biotechnology
BeiGene teams up with Pfizer spin-out again
18 June 2019
Biotechnology
Ambrx and BeiGene collaborate on next generation biologics
6 March 2019
Biotechnology
Mixed Phase III results for Brukinsa in WM
16 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze