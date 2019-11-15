Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA approves BeiGene's therapy to treat rare form of lymphoma

Biotechnology
15 November 2019
On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) capsules for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

News of the approval, which came more than three months earlier than a decision had been expected, pushed shares of the drug’s developer, China’s BeiGene (Nasdaq), up 6.64% to HK$125.20 in morning trading today.

Brukinsa is the first BeiGene-discovered product to be approved, an important milestone toward the company’s goal of transforming treatment for cancer patients around the world. The drug is expected to be available to people in the USA in the coming weeks, said BeiGene.

