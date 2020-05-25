BeiGene inks distribution deal for Brukinsa in Israel

Sino-America immuno-oncology biotech firm BeiGene (Nasdaq: BGNE) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Israel’s Medison Pharma to commercialize its BTK inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in Israel and the acceptance of a new drug application (NDA) in Israel for Brukinsa for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. Financial terms of the accord are not disclosed.

“Our first distribution agreement for Brukinsa and the acceptance of our first NDA outside of the United States and China marks a significant step in realizing our global commercialization plans. We are excited to work with Medison, a leader in drug commercialization with extensive experience, to bring our potentially best-in-class BTK inhibitor to patients in Israel,” commented Howard Liang, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer of BeiGene, adding: “In addition, our planned expansion into new markets illustrates BeiGene’s patient-first principle and commitment to bringing meaningful treatments to patients worldwide.”

Brukinsa already approved and marketed in USA