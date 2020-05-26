BetterLife plots acquisition of Altum

Canada-based BetterLife Pharma (CNSX: BETR) yesterday announced that it has secured "hard" lock-up agreements from shareholders of Altum Pharmaceuticals representing 67.12% of the outstanding common shares of the Canadian biotech.
BetterLife intends to approach the board of Altum to discuss a "merger of equals" transaction to take place by way of a Plan of Arrangement. If Altum and BetterLife are not able to agree on a transaction, BetterLife intends to launch a take-over bid to acquire all of the common shares Altum. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, BetterLife would issue 4.582 common shares of BetterLife for each Altum common share, which represents approximately $36.1 million in value based on the proposed share exchange.
The proposed transaction to acquire all the shares of Altum is subject to the receipt of all required approvals and with BetterLife being satisfied with the results of its due diligence. BetterLife has reviewed published scientific claims and materials available publicly on Altum's pipeline of products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze