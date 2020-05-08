BetterLife Pharma inks licensing deal for AntiCovir

Canada-based BetterLife Pharma (CNSX: BETR), previously known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals, has entered into an agreement to acquire worldwide rights (other than in Greater China, Japan and ASEAN countries) to commercialize and sell AntiCovir, a potential COVID-19 treatment, from Canadian biotech Altum Pharmaceuticals.
News of the deal pushed BetterLife’s shares up 16.7% to C$0.21 by close of trading on Thursday.
AntiCovir is an Interferon a2b (IFNa2b) based potential treatment that is proposed to be administered using a metered dose inhaler (MDI) or a nebulizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze