"BetterLife Pharma is a science-based innovative medical wellness company aspiring to offer high-quality preventive and self-care products to its customers."

"BLife Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BetterLife Pharma, is focused on the prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

"BetterLife has an agreement to acquire worldwide rights (other than in Greater China, Japan and ASEAN countries) to commercialize and sell AntiCovir, a potential COVID-19 treatment, from Altum Pharmaceuticals ("Altum")."