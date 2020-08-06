Bigger Bristol-Myers ploughs ahead despite pandemic

In the second quarter of 2020, the acquisition of rival cancer specialist Celgene drove revenues at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to $10.1 billion, a rise of 61% on the same period of 2019 and roughly what analysts were expecting.
Following generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the firm posted a loss of 4 cents per share and lowered its 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance to between 6 cents and 9 cents.
The revenue increase was weighted towards the USA market, where sales grew 77% to $6.5 billion in the quarter. Global revenues increased 40% to $3.6 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze