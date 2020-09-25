Sunday 24 November 2024

BMS boosted by Opdivo trial success

Biotechnology
25 September 2020
A Phase III trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) after surgery in high-risk, muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma, met its primary endpoints of improving disease-free survival versus placebo in both all randomized patients and in patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 of at least 1%.

CheckMate -274 is the first and only Phase III trial in which immunotherapy has reduced the risk of relapse in the adjuvant setting for these patients.

The safety profile of the Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) drug was consistent with previously reported studies in solid tumors.

