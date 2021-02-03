Biggest pharma M&A deal of the year so far announced by Jazz Pharma

Setting the scene for an active M&A year for the biopharma sector, US biotech firm Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the biggest takeover deal so far this year.
America-traded shares of UK medical cannabis-based products GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) leapt more than 48% to $216.70, after it was revealed that its board had accepted an offer form Jazz Pharma, which is for $200.0 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares, for a total consideration of $7.2 billion, or $6.7 billion net of GW cash. Jazz also edged up 0.9% pre-market, though it was down 2.9% by late morning
The transaction, which represents a 50% premium to GW’s closing price on Tuesday, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze