Sunday 24 November 2024

Biggest pharma M&A deal of the year so far announced by Jazz Pharma

Biotechnology
3 February 2021
jazzpharma_big

Setting the scene for an active M&A year for the biopharma sector, US biotech firm Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced the biggest takeover deal so far this year.

America-traded shares of UK medical cannabis-based products GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) leapt more than 48% to $216.70, after it was revealed that its board had accepted an offer form Jazz Pharma, which is for $200.0 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares, for a total consideration of $7.2 billion, or $6.7 billion net of GW cash. Jazz also edged up 0.9% pre-market, though it was down 2.9% by late morning

The transaction, which represents a 50% premium to GW’s closing price on Tuesday, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Quick approval for Rylaze should help address drug shortages
1 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
GW Pharmaceuticals stock soars due to optimistic Epidiolex Phase III results
14 March 2016
Pharmaceutical
GW Pharma one step closer to treatment for debilitating Dravet syndrome
25 May 2017
Pharmaceutical
February 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
1 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze