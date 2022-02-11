Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biogen-funded research suggests CMS stance doesn't bode well for Alzheimer's research

Biotechnology
11 February 2022
biogen_large

US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has put further pressure on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) over guidance that it issued last month in relation to Aduhelm (aducanumab).

The provisional guidance would restrict access to the Alzheimer’s drug, to include only those Medicare patients currently enrolled in a clinical trial, and would also present a barrier to future anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody products in this therapy area.

"Potential to reduce the number of therapies that will provide a return-on-investment by more than 80%"Aduhelm co-developer Eisai (TYO: 4523) has already expressed its dissent at this decision, and now Biogen has sought to show that the guidance is erroneous, too.

