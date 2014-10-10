Biogen Idec files for Elocta approval in Europe

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Elocta (rFVIIIFc; recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein) to the European Medicines Agency.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) has an exclusive opt-in right to assume final development and commercialization of Elocta in Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Northern Africa.The MAA filing with the EMA triggers the formal opt-in right, giving SOBI around two months to exercise its option.
Elocta is a long-acting recombinant factor VIIIFc fusion protein product candidate for people with hemophilia A. Elocta is the approved European trade name for rFVIIIFc, also known as Eloctate in the USA, Canada and Australia, where it is approved for the treatment of hemophilia A.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze