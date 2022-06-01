Biohaven's zavegepant nasal spray for migraines set to reach sales of $206.8 million in 2030

US biotech Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) migraine nasal spray zavegepant is set to generate annual sales of $206.8 million in the USA following the potential approval of its new drug application (NDA), which was received by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.
According to data and analytics company GlobalData, the drug’s alternative delivery offers it a competitive advantage, but key opinion leaders (KOLs) previously interviewed by GlobalData have voiced concerns over nasal spray side effects and reimbursement.
Biohaven is currently the subject of an $11.6 billion takeover bid from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is aimed at bringing the US pharma giant into the migraine sector via Nurtec ODT (rimegepant), an innovative dual-acting migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and episodic prevention of migraine in adults, marketed by Biohaven, as well as its pipeline products. If completed, this acquisition will significantly support the development and commercialization of the company’s migraine products, said GlobalData.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze