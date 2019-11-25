Blackstone backs Ferring candidate with $400 million

Privately-held Swiss drugmaker Ferring Pharmaceuticals has launched a new gene therapy company, FerGene, together with Blackstone Life Sciences.

A joint investment of $570 million will be used to support lead candidate nadofaragene firadenovec (rAd-IFN/Syn3), an investigational gene therapy in late stage development for certain people with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

Blackstone will invest $400 million and Ferring will invest up to $170 million in the joint venture.