Sunday 24 November 2024

Boehringer's BI 425809 has potential in schizophrenia market, says analyst

Biotechnology
28 May 2021
boehringer_building_large

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim recently announced that its product, BI 425809, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the US Food and Drug Administration for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).

There are currently no approved pharmacological treatments for CIAS and if BI 425809 is successful, it could address this unmet need in the schizophrenia market. It is anticipated that BI 425809 will be launched in 2026 in the US, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

Christie Wong, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The current schizophrenia treatment landscape includes a high number of established atypical antipsychotic products that can effectively manage the positive symptoms of the disorder; however, there is a significant unmet need for novel effective treatment options for the negative symptoms and cognitive impairments seen in schizophrenia.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New treatment options in development for schizophrenia
7 July 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—CDR-Life earns milestone payment under deal with Boehringer
8 September 2021
Biotechnology
Boehringer refocuses PDE9 inhibition brain research after AD disappointment
9 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer links with academia to enhance CNS disease pipeline
3 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze