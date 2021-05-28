Boehringer's BI 425809 has potential in schizophrenia market, says analyst

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim recently announced that its product, BI 425809, has received Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) by the US Food and Drug Administration for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).
There are currently no approved pharmacological treatments for CIAS and if BI 425809 is successful, it could address this unmet need in the schizophrenia market. It is anticipated that BI 425809 will be launched in 2026 in the US, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
Christie Wong, pharma analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The current schizophrenia treatment landscape includes a high number of established atypical antipsychotic products that can effectively manage the positive symptoms of the disorder; however, there is a significant unmet need for novel effective treatment options for the negative symptoms and cognitive impairments seen in schizophrenia.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze