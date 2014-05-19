Boehringer’s nintedanib slows IPF disease progression in Ph III trial

Results from the Phase III INPULSIS trials, published on-line yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that German family-owned drug major Boehringer Ingelheim’s cancer drug candidate nintedanib significantly slowed disease progression in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Nintedanib is the first targeted treatment for IPF to consistently meet the primary endpoint in two international Phase III trials with identical design, noted the company which also presented that data at the American Thoracic Society conference. InterMune also released new data on its pirfenidone in patients with IPF (see separate story today). #
IPF is a debilitating and fatal lung disease, with a median survival of two to three years after diagnosis. It causes progressive scarring of the lungs, resulting in continual and irreversible deterioration in lung function and difficulty breathing. The average IPF patient has a lung function loss, measured by forced vital capacity (FVC), of 150–200mL per year.
In the two 52 week INPULSIS trials, involving 1,066 patients, nintedanib significantly reduced the annual decline in FVC by around 50% compared to patients taking placebo. The annual rate of FVC decline in the two trials was:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze