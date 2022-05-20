Sunday 24 November 2024

Boost for Valneva as EMA accepts COVID19 vaccine filing

Biotechnology
20 May 2022
valneva-big

French specialty vaccine company Valneva (Euronext: VLA) has confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the filing of a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Acceptance of the MAA means VLA2001 is advancing from the rolling review process and beginning the formal review process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP). If the CHMP accepts Valneva’s conditional marketing authorization application, the company confirms it would expect to receive a positive CHMP opinion in June 2022.

This brings a rare ray of positive news in Valneva’s quest to bring its vaccine to the market, well after leading product – Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) Comirnaty and several others - and comes just days after the French firm was notified that the European Commission was proposing to terminate the advance purchase agreement (APA) for Valneva’s VLA2001, unless progress was made on the product’s approval. Valneva’s shares gained 13% to 12.40 euros in early trading.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Valneva and Dynavax ink deal for COVID-19 vaccine; UK govt contract
14 September 2020
Biotechnology
Valneva success raises concerns over UK vaccine policy
19 October 2021
article
BRIEF—List of crucial COVID-19 drugs and vaccines adopted by EMA
8 June 2022
Biotechnology
EMA at last recommends approval for Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine
23 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze