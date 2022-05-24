Junshi reports success for COVID-19 antiviral

Shanghai, China-based Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877) has announced positive results from a small trial of its COVID-19 antiviral, VV116, which compared its efficacy with Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir).

Junshi is developing the drug for the treatment of mild to moderate disease, and will now approach Chinese regulators with a view towards a regulatory submission there.

The company has already entered into a licensing deal to jointly develop and commercialize the therapy in the USA, Europe and other countries, partnering with Vigonvita Life Sciences.