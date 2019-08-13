BridgeBio Pharma bid to acquire full control of Eidos Therapeutics

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: EIDX) closed up 6.1% at $37.32 yesterday, after it was revealed that, under a non-binding proposal, BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) will purchase all of the outstanding common stock of the company not already owned.

BridgeBio currently owns, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BridgeBio Pharma LLC, around 66.6% of the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock and would acquire the remaining shares for a fixed exchange ratio of 1.30 shares of BridgeBio common stock for each share of Eidos. BridgeBio’s shares closed down 2.6% at $26.19 on Monday.

