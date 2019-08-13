BridgeBio Pharma bid to acquire full control of Eidos Therapeutics

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: EIDX) closed up 6.1% at $37.32 yesterday, after it was revealed that, under a non-binding proposal, BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO) will purchase all of the outstanding common stock of the company not already owned.
BridgeBio currently owns, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BridgeBio Pharma LLC, around 66.6% of the outstanding shares of the company’s common stock and would acquire the remaining shares for a fixed exchange ratio of 1.30 shares of BridgeBio common stock for each share of Eidos. BridgeBio’s shares closed down 2.6% at $26.19 on Monday.
According to the terms of the proposal, which is subject to certain conditions, BridgeBio would acquire all of the shares of common stock of the company not already owned by BridgeBio for a fixed exchange ratio of 1.30 shares of BridgeBio common stock for each share of Eidos.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze