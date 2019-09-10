Alexion to develop rare disease candidate in Japan

A new licensing deal between Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) and Eidos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: EIDX) will see the development of rare disease candidate AG10 in Japan.

Eidos, a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma (Nasdaq: BBIO), has granted Alexion a license to develop and commercialize the therapy, which is currently being tested in a Phase III study in the USA and Europe.

Eidos is evaluating the small molecule for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) – a progressive, fatal disease. Another late-stage trial is planned in ATTR polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN).