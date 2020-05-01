BRIEF—Actelion's Opsumit improves RV function in PAH trial

Switzerland-based Actelion has presented new trial results on the effects of Opsumit (macitentan) on right ventricular (RV) remodelling in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The company, which is part of Janssen and the wider Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) group, presented the results from the REPAIR trial, a 52-week, open-label, single-arm study evaluating drug’s effect on cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, RV remodelling and function.

Results showed an improvement of the right heart function and a decrease of the blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, and the severity of the disease improved in 56.3% of cases. These patients also showed an increase in their exercise capacity.

Safety was consistent with other clinical trial data on Opsumit.