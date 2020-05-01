Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Actelion's Opsumit improves RV function in PAH trial

Biotechnology
1 May 2020

Switzerland-based Actelion has presented new trial results on the effects of Opsumit (macitentan) on right ventricular (RV) remodelling in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The company, which is part of Janssen and the wider Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) group, presented the results from the REPAIR trial, a 52-week, open-label, single-arm study evaluating drug’s effect on cardiopulmonary hemodynamics, RV remodelling and function.

Results showed an improvement of the right heart function and a decrease of the blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, and the severity of the disease improved in 56.3% of cases. These patients also showed an increase in their exercise capacity.

Safety was consistent with other clinical trial data on Opsumit.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze