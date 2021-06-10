Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Adaptive Phage ophthalmic deal with Oyster Point

Biotechnology
10 June 2021

US biotech Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) announced a newly-formed research collaboration with Oyster Point Pharma for developing therapies, using its  PhageBank technology, potentially targeting multiple ophthalmic diseases.

APT’s PhageBank technology is an ever-expanding library of bactericidal agents, commonly referred to as bacteriophages (phages), that collectively provide poly-microbial coverage for bacterial infections.

By continually adding phages to PhageBank for relevant bacterial threats, PhageBank addresses the emergence of resistance – the core issue that leads to the obsolescence of antimicrobials and the cause of the current crisis of anti-microbial resistance (AMR).

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Oyster Point has the option and certain rights to obtain an exclusive license for ophthalmic indications to PhageBank technology.

Under the first license, if such option is exercised, Oyster Point has agreed to pay APT potential development and regulatory milestones, as well as the potential for sales-based milestones and tiered royalties of net sales, if a licensed phage therapy is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

APT retains production rights to PhageBank and will supply Oyster Point product on a cost-plus basis.

