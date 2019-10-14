Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Allergan shareholders back takeover by AbbVie; stamp duty due

Biotechnology
14 October 2019

Allergan shareholders have voted to approve the previously-announced proposed acquisition of Allergan by AbbVie.

More than 99% =of the votes cast at both a special court-ordered meeting of shareholders and at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were in favor of the transaction, representing (in each case) around 68.6% of the shares outstanding and eligible to be voted at each of the Allergan shareholder meetings held on October 14, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

Under the terms of the agreement announced on June 25, 2019, AbbVie will acquire Allergan in a cash and stock transaction for a transaction equity value of approximately $63 billion, based on the closing price of AbbVie's common stock of $78.45 on June 24, 2019.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Meantime, according to a report by The Irish Times, AbbVie faces an unexpected 572 million euros ($631.5 million) Irish stamp duty bill in relation to its planned takeover of Dublin-domiciled peer Allergan, the maker of Botox, as a result of measures introduced in Budget 2020.

Although this type of deal – used routinely in takeover deals involving Irish public limited companies – previously got around 1% stamp duty that applies to the sale of shares in Irish companies, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe introduced measures that took immediate effect last week that imposed the duty even under a “share cancellation scheme.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celladon to suspend Mydicar development, make job cuts and seeks merger
28 June 2015
Biotechnology
Alkermes' oncology business spin-out completed
15 November 2023
Biotechnology
Timber takes reverse IPO route to fund orphan dermatology candidates
29 January 2020
Biotechnology
AbbVie exercises right to acquire Mitokinin
6 October 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze