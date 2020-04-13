Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Antengene names Thomas Karalis as head of Asia Pacific regions

13 April 2020

Chinese biotech Antengene has appointed Thomas Karalis as head of Asia Pacific Regions.

In this position, Mr Karalis will be responsible for the commercialization of Antengene products in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and ASEAN regions and will report directly to John Chin, chief business officer of Antengene.

Before joining Antengene, he was the general manager for for now Celgene East Asia and vice president and general ganager for Celgene Australia and New Zealand, where he made outstanding accomplishments in general management and commercial strategies.

Prior to Celgene, he served as general manager for Abbott Nutrition (Philippines), BMS (Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore), and held senior positions at Eli Lilly (South Korea) and Pharmacia.

