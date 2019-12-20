BRIEF—Aqilion shuts down Trophea

Swedish life science group Aqilion has decided to shut down its Trophea companies, which have been working on the development of a topical gel for skin atrophy.

Thursday’s extraordinary general meeting of Trophea, with its wholly-owned subsidiary Trophea Development, resolved to liquidate both companies.

As a result of an inventory and validation of the portfolio companies carried out during the year, Aqilion chose not to continue to invest in Trophea based on what it called a ‘proactive risk minimization strategy’.

After a review of all of the project’s scientific and preclinical data combined with a risk and market analysis prior to the previously planned Phase II study, it has been concluded that the current study design is not feasible, and Aqilion has chosen not to finance a new start for the project.

Sarah Fredriksson, chief executive of Aqilion, said: “Of course, it is a shame not to be able to continue to invest in all projects in Aqilion’s portfolio. However, it is essential for us to stop investing in or to shut down those development projects that do not meet Aqilion’s objectives, and that we do so at an appropriate time.

“It is equally important to identify risks early in the projects in order to foster proactive leadership and a sound business approach.”