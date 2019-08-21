Saturday 30 August 2025

BRIEF—Bellicum to close offering

Biotechnology
21 August 2019

USA-based Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, is set to close a share offering on Wednesday.

On Friday of last week, the Texan firm announced the pricing of a $139.6 million public offering and the private placement pricing of $57.5 million sell-off of stock and warrants.

Bellicum boasts that its product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and allogeneic T-cell therapies.

