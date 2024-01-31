Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—Biogen to stop selling Aduhelm

Biotechnology
31 January 2024

US biotech major Biogen today announced plans to reprioritize its resources in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a strategic therapeutic area expected to drive near and long-term growth.

The company will continue to advance Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), the first anti-amyloid beta treatment with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traditional approval in the USA.

It will also accelerate development of potential new treatment modalities, including its ASO targeting tau (BIIB080) and an oral small molecule inhibitor of tau aggregation (BIIB113).

However, Biogen said it will discontinue the development and commercialization of Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) 100mg/mL injection for intravenous use and will terminate the ENVISION clinical study.

This decision is not related to any safety or efficacy concerns. A large portion of the resources released resulting from termination of the Aduhelm program will be redeployed in Biogen’s AD franchise.

Both drugs are partnered with Japan’s Eisai, which serves as the lead of Leqembi development and regulatory submissions globally.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 23 — AAIC preview with Eisai deputy CCO Michael Irizarry
6 July 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Aduhelm confirmatory trial design under FDA review
31 March 2022
Biotechnology
Biogen and Eisai claim further evidence of Aduhelm effect
12 November 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly's donanemab data adds to Alzheimer's optimism
2 December 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze