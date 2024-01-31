BRIEF—Biogen to stop selling Aduhelm

US biotech major Biogen today announced plans to reprioritize its resources in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a strategic therapeutic area expected to drive near and long-term growth.

The company will continue to advance Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), the first anti-amyloid beta treatment with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) traditional approval in the USA.

It will also accelerate development of potential new treatment modalities, including its ASO targeting tau (BIIB080) and an oral small molecule inhibitor of tau aggregation (BIIB113).

However, Biogen said it will discontinue the development and commercialization of Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa) 100mg/mL injection for intravenous use and will terminate the ENVISION clinical study.

This decision is not related to any safety or efficacy concerns. A large portion of the resources released resulting from termination of the Aduhelm program will be redeployed in Biogen’s AD franchise.

Both drugs are partnered with Japan’s Eisai, which serves as the lead of Leqembi development and regulatory submissions globally.