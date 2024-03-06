Monday 29 September 2025

BRIEF—BridgeBio taps markets for $250 million

Biotechnology
6 March 2024

California’s BridgeBio Pharma is launching an underwritten public offering, with common stock available at $29 per share.

The company, which is focused on genetic diseases and cancers, expects to raise $250 million.

The financing is timed to coincide with the announcement of a major research agreement with German life sciences company Bayer.

The  collaboration will see Bayer gain an exclusive license to commercialize acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) in Europe.

BridgeBio will receive up to $310 million in upfront and near-term milestones, plus payments linked to sales.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze