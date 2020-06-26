Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Broader access for Elocta in UK

Biotechnology
26 June 2020

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) has negotiated a deal with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), resulting in greater access to Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa) for people with hemophilia A.

The agreement, which comes into effect in July and lasts for two years, removes certain restrictions on the volume available for patients. There is an option to extend the deal by a further two years.

Sobi UK’s interim general manager, Simon Cox, said: “This is exciting news for the hemophilia community in the UK. From July 1st everyone living with hemophilia A of all ages and all severities will have access to efmoroctocog alfa.”



