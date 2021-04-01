Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Enthera names Claudia Nardini as VP of R&D

Biotechnology
1 April 2021

Italy's Enthera Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company developing novel disease-modifying biologics that re-establish stem cell capabilities to treat specific autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Claudia Nardini as vice president of research and development to support the company’s manufacturing and regulatory divisions.

Ms Nardini has 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry in senior roles across quality control, operations, R&D, regulatory affairs, post-marketing surveillance and marketing. Most recently, she was head of Global Purification & Virus Clearance Product Management at Sartorius Stedim Biotech in Germany. Ms Nardini started her professional career at Farmabiagini.

Ms Nardini will supervise development and manufacturing activities for Enthera’s lead candidate, ENT-001, which is currently in pre-clinical development for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease. She will also oversee the company’s regulatory division.

