Wednesday 19 November 2025

BRIEF—Faron names Marie-Louise Fjällskog as CMO

Biotechnology
3 January 2022

London-listed Finnish biotech company Faron Pharmaceuticals has appointed Marie-Louise Fjällskog as chief medical officer.

Dr Fjällskog will be based in Boston, USA, and her appointment is effective immediately.

Dr Fjällskog has over 30 years of experience in clinical oncology, translational research, and drug development.

She joins Faron from Sensei Biotherapeutics, a Nasdaq listed immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical company.

As CMO at Sensei, she was responsible for leading clinical and development strategy and operations.

She also played a key role in Sensei’s successful $152 million IPO, which closed in February 2021.

In her new role, Dr Fjällskog will join Faron’s management team and provide leadership and direction in accelerating the company’s clinical development programs.

Her primary focus will be bexmarilimab, Faron’s wholly-owned, novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate currently in development as a potential monotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

Faron is also advancing plans to study bexmarilimab in the neoadjuvant setting, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and as a treatment for hematological malignancies.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Faron promotes Juho Jalkanen to COO post
31 January 2022
Biotechnology
Faron appoints Maija Hollmén as CSO
1 December 2022
Biotechnology
Encouraging additional data for Faron's bexmarilimab
16 January 2023
Biotechnology
Faron keeps it in the family with new CEO
7 August 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze